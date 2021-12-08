Prosecutor: Potter ‘betrayed badge’ in killing Daunte Wright

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor at the manslaughter trial of the Minnesota police officer who killed Daunte Wright has told jurors that Kim Potter violated her training and “betrayed a 20-year-old kid.” Prosecutor Erin Eldridge began her opening statement Wednesday by saying that the fundamental duty of a police officer is to protect the sanctity of life. The defense is expected to claim that Potter made an innocent mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser when she shot Wright in April as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop. The prosecution says she was a veteran officer who had undergone extensive training that warned about such a mix-up. Potter has told the court she will testify.