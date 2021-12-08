Saudi crown prince in 1st visit to Qatar after embargo ended

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is in Qatar on Thursday for the first time since the kingdom rallied other Arab states to end their yearslong rift and embargo on the tiny Gulf state. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived late Wednesday to Qatar from the United Arab Emirates. Upon his arrival in Qatar, he was greeted with an embrace by the country’s ruling emir. The visit to Qatar is the third stop in the region this week for the Saudi heir to the throne as he tours the six U.S. allied Gulf Arab states that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council.