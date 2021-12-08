US journalist freed in Lebanon after call by rights groups

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The lawyer of a freelance American journalist who was detained in Beirut last month says she has been released hours after two international human rights groups called her detention arbitrary and demanded that she be set free. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said Wednesday the journalist was arrested on Nov. 16, by members of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate, without a judicial order. Nada Homsi’s lawyer has said that the security force found a small amount of cannabis at her apartment. The lawyer added that an order to deport Homsi was dropped.