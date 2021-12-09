Belgium: Mixed-race women lose crime against humanity suit

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Five mixed-race women who were taken away from their Black mothers in infancy and sued the Belgian state for allegedly committing a crime against humanity have lost their case. One of their lawyers told The Associated Press on Thursday that they will likely appeal the Brussels court’s ruling. Lea Tavares Mujinga, Monique Bintu Bingi, Noelle Verbeken, Simone Ngalula and Marie-Jose Loshi had sued the Belgian state in hopes it would recognize responsibility for the suffering of thousands of mixed-race children. Known as “metis,″ the children were snatched away from families and placed in religious institutions and homes by Belgian authorities that ruled Congo from 1908 to 1960.