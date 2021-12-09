Biden honors ‘giant of our history’ Bob Dole at US Capitol

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden and others gathered Thursday to pay tribute to the man Biden called a “giant of our history.” The service is one of several over two days in Washington for the former Republican senator and presidential candidate. Dole is known as one who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98 after announcing in February he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.