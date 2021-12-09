Denmark orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government has ordered nightclubs, bars and restaurants to close at midnight in an attempt to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said school students up to the 10th grade must study remotely for the last few days before Christmas break and banned concerts where the audiences have more than 50 people standing. He also ordered restaurant patrons to wear face masks when they aren’t seated. The measures apply as of Friday and are set to last for four week. Frederiksen said Wednesday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is “expected that this will mean more infected, more sick and thus potentially more hospitalized patients.”