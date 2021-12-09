EU’s ‘roam like at home’ system is extended for a decade

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has reached a political agreement to extend cuts to costly mobile-phone roaming costs in the bloc for another decade. It affects travel for tens of millions of EU citizens. The deal will allow EU consumers to continue to make mobile calls, send text messages and use the internet in other countries within the 27-nation bloc at the same cost as they do from home. The “Roam Like at Home” system has been in use since 2017 but had been set to expire ahead of next year’s summer holidays. Previously, using mobile phones during holidays could add big and unexpected costs while traveling because EU citizens had to pay hefty costs to use roaming facilities.