Global stocks higher as investors await US inflation

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are mostly higher as investors wait for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo declined. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul also advanced. Wall Street futures were lower after U.S. stocks rose for a third day as anxiety about the coronavirus’s omicron variant eased. Traders are looking to Friday’s report of U.S. inflation for November for indications of whether the Federal Reserve will feel pressure to cool prices by rolling back stimulus. Fed officials said they were ready to act after inflation in October surged to a three-decade high.