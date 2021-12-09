Iraq, U.S.-led coalition conclude talks, signaling new phase

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s National Security Advisor has tweeted that the last round of technical talks with the U.S.-led coalition has ended, signaling a new phase in US involvement in the fight against the Islamic State. Qassim al-Araji has said the last round of talks will formally end the coalition’s combat mission, commencing a new phase of advisory and assistance in the fight against IS. The formal end of the combat mission is unlikely to change the facts on the ground; the coalition stopped engaging in combat missions early in 2020.