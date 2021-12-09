Myanmar government rebuts massacre reports as ‘conspiracy’

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government has described as “fake news” reports that its troops were involved in a widely reported massacre in which soldiers allegedly rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers. A story in Friday’s edition of the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper accused “the nation-destroying media” of spreading a video that misrepresented the massacre as having been carried out by Myanmar security forces. Photos and video of smoldering corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely, sparking outrage against the military, which is facing stiffer resistance since the February takeover.