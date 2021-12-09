Stocks edge lower on Wall Street as rally momentum cools
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped the brakes after three days of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%. The modest pullback came after investors pushed the S&P 500 index up 3.6% over the first three days of the week, largely in response to easing worries about the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. CVS Health rose after raising its dividend and issuing a solid forecast. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly to 1.49%.