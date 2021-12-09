Teen charged with teacher’s murder seek trial as juvenile

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The attorney for an Iowa teenager charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of his high school Spanish teacher has asked a judge to try him as a juvenile and not as an adult as prosecutors plan. If convicted as a juvenile Willard Miller could be released in less than 24 months, something prosecutors said would not serve the interests of the community. Miller’s attorney says he’s 16 and has no prior court involvement. Miller and Jeremy Goodale, also 16, are charged in the killing their high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in Fairfield in early November. They have pleaded not guilty.