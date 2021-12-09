To learn about climate quality, scientists turn to drones

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

Three ocean drones will be launched from Rhode Island to travel along the Gulf Stream, collecting data in tough winter conditions that would be challenging for traditional ships with crews. Saildrone, headquartered in Alameda, California, makes autonomous surface vehicles powered by the wind and sun to measure climate quality data and do mapping in remote oceans for scientists worldwide. The company is launching the drones from Newport, Rhode Island Thursday, on a six-month mission. The goal is to gather information that’s needed to improve weather forecasting, and to account for how much human-produced carbon dioxide the Gulf Stream can absorb.