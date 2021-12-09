UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — An independent and unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people has concluded that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity. The Uyghur Tribunal is made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople. It doesn’t have any government backing or powers to sanction or punish China. But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the largely Muslim Uyghur ethnic group. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday in Beijing that “the so-called forced labor and genocide in Xinjiang are entirely vicious rumors.”