UK inquiry to look into 2 more alleged government gatherings

LONDON (AP) — The British government has confirmed that an inquiry into an alleged lockdown-breaching Christmas party at the offices of Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also look at two prior gatherings involving government officials last year. In a statement to lawmakers, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis laid out the terms of reference for the inquiry Johnson ordered following a week of allegations that officials flouted coronavirus rules that they imposed on everyone else. The primary charge relates to a Dec. 18, 2020 event where officials are said to have enjoyed wine, food, games and a festive gift exchange at a time when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings.