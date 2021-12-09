Wanted: just a pizza cardboard. Mill squares box shortage

OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) — A Maine paper mill is asking local residents for cardboard to turn into packaging because of the rising cost of the raw materials it typically uses. ND Paper in Old Town uses cardboard and corrugated containers to create pulp that is later used to make packaging. A representative for the company told the Bangor Daily News it’s becoming more difficult and expensive to obtain those materials. The Daily News reports the company is asking residents of Old Town and surrounding communities to drop off cardboard, cereal boxes and pizza boxes.