German lawmakers back vaccine mandate for health workers

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have overwhelmingly backed a bill that requires staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Of the 689 votes cast in the lower house on the measure, 571 were in favor and 80 were against. Abstentions were recorded for 38 lawmakers. The bill, which is being fast-tracked, still needs to be approved by the upper house, which is likely to happen later Friday. A second, more contentious bill that would make COVID-19 shots compulsory for all is being prepared and could be debated by parliament next month. According to official figures about 69.4 % of Germany’s population of 83 million are fully vaccinated.