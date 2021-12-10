Germany vows solidarity with Poland in Belarus border fight

By VANESSA GERA and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s new foreign minister has voiced solidarity with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country’s border with Belarus as temperatures plummet. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland’s right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges. Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart on Friday, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or at the expense of others.”