South Korea reports its worst virus surge since pandemic

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea have exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day as the worst surge since the start of the pandemic overwhelms hospitals and depletes health care workforce. Critics blame the spread on complacency by the government, which dramatically lowered social distancing rules at the start of November in what officials described as the first step toward restoring pre-pandemic normalcy. As the contagious delta variant reduced the effectiveness of vaccines and most people in their 60s or older are still waiting for their booster shoots, the sense of urgency became apparent. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says South Korea could be forced to order further restrictions. Officials have asked hospitals to designate 2,000 more beds for COVID-19 patients.