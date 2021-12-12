Anne Rice, who breathed new life into vampires, dies at 80

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gothic novelist Anne Rice has died due to complications from a stroke. Rice’s son Christopher Rice announced her death late Saturday on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. Rice was widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview With the Vampire.” The 1976 book was adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It was also expected to be portrayed in a TV series in 2022. Rice was expected to be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans. A public celebration of life was to take place next year.