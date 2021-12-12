Cries and candle scents: Scores feared dead after twisters

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The agonizing wait for answers continues at a Kentucky candle factory where searchers are picking through the ruins after a tornado struck. Kentucky’s governor warned initially that the state’s death toll from an outbreak of twisters could top 100. But later in the day, he said the number of lives lost could turn out to be half that. Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in four other states.