Judge, grandma, outdoorsman among those killed by twisters

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Among the dozens of people killed by twisters that ripped through the Midwest and South were an Amazon worker who was an avid outdoorsman, a “typical” grandma and a judge. They were killed during Friday night’s tornadoes that left a trail of destruction through Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. The numbers are expected to rise. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has warned that his state’s death toll alone could exceed 100. Experts say one of the twisters likely broke a nearly 100-year-old record for how long a tornado stayed on the ground in a path of destruction.