7.3 undersea quake in Indonesia triggers tsunami warning

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake has struck off Indonesia’s Flores Island, and the country’s meteorological agency is warning that tsunami waves are possible. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake on Tuesday hit at a depth of 11.5 miles under the sea, and was located 74 miles north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson said residents in the area felt the earthquake strongly. TV footage showed people running away from buildings that shook from the impact. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii later lifted a regional tsunami alert.