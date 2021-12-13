Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

By JANIE HAR and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and threats of flooding and mudslides after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. Light rain and snow that started falling over the weekend was turning heavier on Monday. Forecasters say the state’s highest peaks could get as much as eight feet of snow while lower elevations across Calfironia are in for a serious drenching of rain. The storm is expected to last days before moving out, but another storm is on the way. Forecasters warned people in mountainous areas to prepare for days of snowfall and possible road closures.