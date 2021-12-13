Boy charged in Michigan school deaths to stay in adult jail

By COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has declined to move the 15-year-old charged with killing four students at Oxford High School out of an adult jail. But she agrees that the jail needs to ensure the boy can’t hear or see grown-up inmates. Ethan Crumbley’s probable cause conference Monday in Rochester Hills District Court was adjourned to Jan. 7 to allow his lawyers to review witness statements and other evidence. Paulette Loftin, his court-appointed attorney, had argued that he should be moved to a juvenile facility because he “should not be considered a menace to other juveniles.” But District Judge Nancy Carniak ordered Crumbley to continue to be held in adult jail.