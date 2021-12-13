Cargo ship collision off Sweden leaves 1 dead, 1 missing

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — One person has been found dead and another is missing after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden. The ships were identified as the Danish-flagged Karin Hoej and a British ship, the Scot Carrier. The Danish ship was floating upside down. Authorities said at least 11 boats and ships, an airplane and a helicopter searched for the missing crew members on Monday. The Swedish Maritime Administration said later it had ended the operation without locating the two but a body was found in the Danish ship. The capsized vessel was being towed closer to land so divers can search it. A preliminary investigation was opened on potential charges of gross negligence in maritime traffic and “gross sea drunkenness.”