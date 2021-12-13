Ghana to fine airlines $3,500 for unvaccinated passengers

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE

Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — The West African nation of Ghana says it will fine airlines $3,500 for each passenger who arrives without being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Aviation officials also say the same penalty will apply to airlines for each passenger permitted to board a flight without completing a health declaration form. The announcement Monday comes a day after new restrictions came into effect in Ghana that require all travelers over the age of 18 to be fully vaccinated. Ghanaian health officials say the measure is necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19 over the busy holiday travel period. The country, which has some of the best laboratories in West Africa, already has confirmed cases of the omicron variant.