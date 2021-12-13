Hearing held for sailor charged with burning US warship

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A court hearing continues Tuesday in San Diego for a sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year. Ryan Mays has denied he lit a blaze aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020 at Naval Base San Diego. Navy prosecutors allege Mays set the blaze because he was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training. The ship had been docked while undergoing an upgrade. It burned for days. More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for injuries and the billion-dollar ship was so damaged that it had to be scrapped.