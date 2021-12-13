Hong Kong tycoon given 13 months jail for Tiananmen vigil

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has sentenced activist and business tycoon Jimmy Lai to 13 months in jail for urging participation in last year’s banned Tiananmen vigil. Authorities have overseen a sweeping crackdown in the semi-autonomous Chinese city that has rolled back its civil liberties. The Hong Kong District Court convicted on Monday seven others on similar charges and handed out sentences of up to 14 months. Hong Kong’s government has banned the candlelight vigil for the past two years on pandemic control grounds, although it is widely believed the ban is intended to be permanent as authorities look to squelch the city’s pro-democracy movement.