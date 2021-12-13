Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has voted to pursue contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The committee voted 9-0 on Monday to move forward with criminal charges against Meadows, who declined to appear for a deposition last week. Committee chairman Bennie Thompson says the former congressman’s legacy now consists of his “former colleagues singling him out for criminal prosecution because he wouldn’t answer questions.” Lawmakers had planned to ask about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in the weeks before the insurrection, including Meadows’ outreach to states and his communications with members of Congress.