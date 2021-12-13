Jan. 7 sentencing set for men convicted in Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge in coastal Georgia has set a sentencing date early next year for the three men convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. An order signed Monday by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sets a Jan. 7 sentencing hearing for father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan. The three white men in November were convicted of murder and other crimes in the February 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man. Malice and felony murder convictions both carry a minimum penalty of life in prison. The judge decides whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.