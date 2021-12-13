Macron urges strengthening EU borders during Hungary visit

By JUSTIN SPIKE and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has held talks in Hungary’s capital with the leaders of the European Union’s eastern nations. The centrist French leader found common cause on the issue of strengthening the EU’s external borders with the heads of the Visegrad 4 group of nations, which includes Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Yet the discussions on Monday also highlighted political rifts over the scope of the EU’s authority as France prepares to take over the EU’s rotating 6-month presidency Jan. 1. Macron said he had “political disagreements” with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but was “committed to work together for Europe and to be loyal partners.”