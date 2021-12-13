Man United game postponed as EPL coronavirus cases hit high

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League has reported its highest weekly coronavirus infections as Manchester United’s meeting with Brentford became the second match in three days to be postponed due to outbreaks. There were 42 cases of COVID-19 in the week to Sunday after 3,805 players and club staff were tested, a jump on the 12 cases in the previous seven days of testing. Some United players and staff returned positive tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday evening. The Premier League’s board accepted United’s request to postpone Tuesday’s scheduled match at Brentford less than 24 hours before kickoff.