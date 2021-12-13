Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2T bill

ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin says Democrats should curb the cost of their $2 trillion social and environment bill by choosing their top priorities. The West Virginia Democrat spoke to reporters as he and President Joe Biden planned a Monday afternoon phone call to discuss how to advance the long-stalled package. Manchin criticized Democrats’ decision to make many of the measure’s initiatives temporary. He says his party should pick its “highest priorities” and have each last the full 10-year life of the bill, but also keep its overall cost below $2 trillion. That combination seems unworkable as party leaders hope to finally pass the legislation by Christmas.