Navy: sailor accused of igniting warship was ‘disgruntled’

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Navy prosecutors say a sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training and used foul language with a superior days before the blaze. Cmdr. Rich Federico told the court Monday during a preliminary hearing that text messages show Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays lied about his SEAL training and was angry. Mays has denied igniting the amphibious assault ship that burned for nearly five days in July 2020. His lawyers objected to the hearing. They say were not given enough time to review evidence against Mays.