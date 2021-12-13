NY state judge convicted of obstruction in federal probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York state judge has been convicted of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent. The verdict against State Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash was returned Monday in Manhattan federal court. Ash was accused of taking steps over multiple months to obstruct an investigation into financial misconduct at the Municipal Credit Union. The credit union is a non-profit financial institution headquartered in New York City that provided banking services to over a half million members. Authorities say the obstruction occurred while Ash chaired the credit union’s board of directors. Sentencing was set for April 20.