Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright has opened its second week of testimony with an assistant medical examiner explaining his autopsy. The 20-year-old Black motorist was slain April 11 after police pulled him over in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. The office who shot him, Kim Potter, resigned two days after the shooting and is charged with manslaughter. Prosecutors spent the first week of testimony showing jurors body-camera and dashcam video of the stop and shooting. The medical examiner’s office reported after the shooting that Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest.