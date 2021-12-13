Relatives of Mexico missing simulate secret graves in plaza

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of missing Mexicans have simulated one of the many clandestine burial sites dotting the country, dumping dirt and rock on part of the capital’s massive plaza and digging it away to reveal demands for the government to act. Holding photos of their missing loved ones and shovels, members of three search collectives from the central state of Guanajuato staged a morbid protest Monday in front of the National Palace. During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily news conference, the groups chanted that if he “doesn’t go to the graves, the graves come to him” as they pounded the ground with their shovels.