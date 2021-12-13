Remains found after pre-execution tip from Mississippi man

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have uncovered the remains of a Mississippi woman following a tip from an inmate who revealed the location of her body prior to his execution last month. Police on Sunday discovered what’s believed to be the body of Felicia Cox on land in Pontotoc County. Last month, David Neal Cox became the first inmate executed in Mississippi in nine years, put to death for killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting her young daughter as her mother lay dying. Questions had remained about whether he was also responsible for the 2007 disappearance of Felicia Cox, his brother’s wife. Before his Nov. 17 execution, David Cox told his attorneys he killed Felicia Cox, providing detailed instructions on where investigators could find her remains.