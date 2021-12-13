Sherpa brothers set out for grand slam of mountaineering

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA

Associated Press

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two brothers who are among Nepal’s most famous Sherpa guides have set out to scale the highest peaks on each of the world’s seven continents, in a sweeping global trek that will take them across both the North and South Poles. Mingma Sherpa and Chhang Dawa Sherpa have already climbed the 14 highest peaks in the world — every one of which is in Asia. Their youngest brother, Tashi Lakpa, will also join on the worldwide adventure. The three brothers plan to fly out of Nepal on Monday to Antarctica to begin their journey by climbing Mount Vinson and then skiing to the South Pole.