Tornado victims find scraps as they sift through destruction

By CLAIRE GALOFARO

WINGO, Ky. (AP) — Victims of the deadly tornadoes in the Midwest and South scoured the debris of what was once their homes, trying to salvage pieces of their lives. Tommy Jackson’s house in Mayfield collapsed during the storm, and he stayed the first night after with his brother. He was just one of a number of tornado victims who turned up scant — but meaningful — possessions in the tornado’s aftermath. One of the only things he was able to salvage from his home was his family bible, and inside he discovered his birth certificate, so at least now he has an ID.