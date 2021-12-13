USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have reached a $380 million settlement with hundreds of victims of sexual abuse. The settlement conditionally approved in federal bankruptcy court also includes some nonmonetary provisions dedicated to making the victims stakeholders in USA Gymnastics going forward. The vast majority of the 500-plus victims voted in favor of the settlement. Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to detail sexual abuse at the hands of former USA team doctor Larry Nassar, says the lawsuit wasn’t about the money but the hope of effecting change within the organization.