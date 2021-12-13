Vatican official apologizes for taking down LGBTQ resource

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A Vatican official has apologized to a leading Catholic LGBTQ advocacy group for having yanked a reference to it from the Vatican website, saying he realized the move caused pain and that the Catholic Church indeed wants to include gays and hear from them. The Vatican’s General Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops, which is organizing a two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics ahead of a 2023 meeting of bishops at the Vatican, restored the reference to New Ways Ministries on the website over the weekend. The synod’s communications director, Thierry Bonaventura, said he wanted to apologize “to all LGBT and to the members of New Ways Ministries for the pain caused” and urged them to contribute their reflections on the consultation process.