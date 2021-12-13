WH aims to restore faith in government by improving services

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at saving Americans time and frustration when dealing with the federal government. The order is designed to streamline a broad range of services: renewing passports, applying for Social Security benefits, getting aid after natural disasters and much more. The goal is to reduce the current bureaucratic runaround. People often have to visit offices, endure long phone calls or struggle with the delays of mail and fax machines when trying to contact federal agencies. Biden says the order will “go a long way to restoring faith in the government.”