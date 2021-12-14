Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

By MICHELLE LIU

Associated Press

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A coroner says an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of former NFL player Phillip Adams. He was accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina before killing himself in April. His family agreed to have their son’s brain tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The degenerative disease is linked to head trauma and concussions, and can cause symptoms including violent mood swings and memory loss. Dr. Ann McKee says the 20 years Adams spent playing football definitely gave rise to a diagnosis of stage two CTE.