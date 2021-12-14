Colby Fulfer beats Jim Bob Duggar in Arkansas GOP primary

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A former city councilor has won the Republican nomination in a special primary election Tuesday night, beating out candidates that included “19 Kids and Counting” father Jim Bob Duggar. Poll results show that Republican challenger Colby Fulfer, who is chief of staff for the city of Springdale and formerly served on the city’s council, won over 46% of the vote. Duggar drew roughly 15% of the vote. The candidates were among four Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for the state Senate seat, which opened up following the resignation of Republican Sen. Lance Eads. The election came days after one of Duggar’s sons, Josh, was convicted in federal court of receiving and possessing child pornography.