French lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for five-day visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group of six French lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit, following a similar trip led by another group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage. François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France’s parliament, is leading the latest delegation’s visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials. China protested the visit of French lawmakers in October to the self-ruled democratic island.