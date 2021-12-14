House nears vote to hold Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is nearing a vote on recommending criminal contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The action would rebuke Meadows for saying he would no longer cooperate with the panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. That panel voted 9-0 Monday night to recommend the contempt charges. A House vote to hold him in contempt would refer the issue to the Justice Department, which would decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman. It would be the first time the House has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s, according to House records.