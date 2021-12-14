Kentucky governor’s family ties run deep in storm-hit area

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — In the desperate hours after the massive storm struck his state, Gov. Andy Beshear took time from his duties to do what many of his fellow Kentuckians were doing — making calls to track down a relative. The Democratic governor said Monday there was a “good ending,” as he was able to track down his cousin Jenny in hard-hit Dawson Springs after eight hours of trying. Beshear’s father is former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear, who grew up in the western Kentucky town. A local leader in Dawson Springs estimates that at least 60% of the town of nearly 3,000 people, is “beyond repair.”