Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory

By BRUCE SCHREINER and CLAIRE GALOFARO

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s workplace safety agency will look into the deaths of eight people who were killed at a candle factory during the violent weather that spawned tornadoes in five states. That’s according to Gov. Andy Beshear. He told reporters Tuesday that the Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance would undertake a monthslong review of the deaths, which happened at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory as storms raked the area starting Friday night. The governor said that such reviews are done whenever workers are killed on the job.